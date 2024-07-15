Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $5.09 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,768 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.86. 39,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,323. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

