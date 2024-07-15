Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $5.17 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,386. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

