Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $7.99 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 137,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $159.01. 1,718,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $293.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

