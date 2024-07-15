Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $704,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ESGR stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $336.88.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

