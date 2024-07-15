Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $758,000 in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Price Performance

CRCT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 126,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.10. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Cricut’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

