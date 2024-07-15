Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

MRSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 185,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

