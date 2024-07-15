Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $48.51. 372,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,419. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

View Our Latest Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.