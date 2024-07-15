Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,471.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $80.27. 132,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,198. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

