Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 484,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

