Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 263,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

