Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $331.42. The stock had a trading volume of 627,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,448. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.34 and a 1 year high of $333.85. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.82.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.