Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,552 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $7,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $10,676,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $71,916.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,552 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,388,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 0.6 %

Natera stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 289,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,165. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

