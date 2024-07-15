Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,451,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after acquiring an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after acquiring an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 220,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,832. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

