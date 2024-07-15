Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,878,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded down $4.51 on Monday, reaching $179.92. The stock had a trading volume of 277,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,298. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

