Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $949,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $17.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $873.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,348. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $883.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $781.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.