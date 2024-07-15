Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.34. 111,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,969. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

