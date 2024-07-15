Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 165.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 818,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,629 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4,488.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 119,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

GOGL remained flat at $13.22 on Monday. 478,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,970. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. Analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

