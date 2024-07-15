Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chemed by 64.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 167.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $545.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,302. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.70 and its 200-day moving average is $585.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

