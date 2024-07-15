Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $54.15. 601,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,816. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

