Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 990,352 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,546,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in 8X8 by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 649,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 459,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Up 6.5 %

EGHT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 286,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

