Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Prologis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,510,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 289,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.08. 896,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

