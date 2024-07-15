Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 134,254 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after buying an additional 135,918 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $13,610,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BROS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,865. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.35, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.