Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,182 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LANC stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $185.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,184. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.81.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.