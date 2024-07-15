Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 58,800 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.05. 319,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

About Carpenter Technology



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

