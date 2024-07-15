Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 71,493 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,122,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KYMR stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.34. 178,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
