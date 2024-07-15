Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.70. 808,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.