Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xerox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 446,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE XRX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

