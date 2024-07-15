Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $24.17. 228,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

