Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GD traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.05. The stock had a trading volume of 308,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,876. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $212.58 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.18.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.