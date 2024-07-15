Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $4.56 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 235,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,505. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

