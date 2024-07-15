Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $945,000 Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 139,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $728.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.85. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

