Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $26.25. 263,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,993. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wedbush began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

