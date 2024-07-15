Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.99. The stock had a trading volume of 737,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,002. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

