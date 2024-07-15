Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,982,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

EVBG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 2,364,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

