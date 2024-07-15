Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,793. The firm has a market cap of $714.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

