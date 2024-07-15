Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.20. 739,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

