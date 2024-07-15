Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 190,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 195,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,864. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.