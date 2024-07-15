Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 190,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 195,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,864. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

