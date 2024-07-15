Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nkarta Stock Performance
Shares of NKTX stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 442,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,079. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
