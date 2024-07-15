Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.68. 381,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

