Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SP Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 594,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,382. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

