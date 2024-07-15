Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of SunPower as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.53. 3,772,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

