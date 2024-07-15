Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Textron by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.33. 381,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,267. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.