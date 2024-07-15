Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DESP. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. 202,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DESP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

