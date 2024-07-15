Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 558,077 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,574,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,029.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $669,750 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.