Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Organogenesis worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 105,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.88. 90,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

