Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,944 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Watsco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Watsco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 9.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $505.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

