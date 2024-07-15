Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,577 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 183,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Costamare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,069,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,591,000 after acquiring an additional 107,756 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 157,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,362. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

