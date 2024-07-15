Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 88,223.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,088. The firm has a market cap of $620.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

