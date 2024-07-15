Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of ACCO Brands worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.