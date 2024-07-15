Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 499.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 40,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.83. 274,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,946. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

